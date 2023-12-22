Bradley Braves snap five-game losing streak with victory over SIU-E

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves snapped a five-game losing streak with a 75-64 victory against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in front of about 4,875 fans on Thursday night at Carver Arena.

Duke Deen scored 27 points to lead Bradley (7-5), which won for the first time since Nov. 25. This was the fourth game in a row BU played without standout guard Connor Hickman, who is sidelined with an injured left ankle.

BOX SCORE: Bradley vs. SIU-E

Ray-Sean Taylor scored 20 and Demarco Minor 18 to lead SIU-E (7-5), which remained winless all-time against BU in six games.

SIU-E coach Brian Barone has multiple ties to BU. He served as an assistant men's basketball coach under Wardle for five seasons when the pair were at Green Bay. Barone also grew up on Bradley basketball as his father, the late Tony Barone Sr., was an assistant coach with the Braves from 1978-85.

The Braves return home Dec. 28 for a home game against Truman State.

This story will be updated.

