'Knocking them down': Bradley basketball nearly sets team 3-point record in blowout win

PEORIA — Three is the magic number for Bradley men’s basketball right now.

The Braves put on a 3-point shooting performance that’s only been bested once in program history to win 86-63 over Tarleton State at Carver Arena on Tuesday night. BU starts the year with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2018.

Tarleton State, members of the Western Athletic Conference, came into Tuesday’s game with an aggressive mindset, hoping to steal one. That aggressiveness ultimately did them in, and left Bradley wide open to convert on 17 3-pointers, the second-most in team history and most since Jan. 15, 2020, against Missouri State. The school record is 20, set on Nov. 21, 2006, against Florida A&M.

BOX SCORE: Bradley 86, Tarleton State 63

“We can win a lot of games if we shoot like this, it’ll definitely help out,” Bradley forward Malevy Leons said.

“I thought our guys executed the game plan really well,” Braves coach Brian Wardle added. “We wanted to (do) skip passes, we wanted to move the ball quickly (and) shot fake a lot.”

The deep balls came every which way, and from every which player. Five Braves finished with double-figure scoring, but it was the coming out party for Icelandic freshman forward Almar Atlason, who shot a team-best 6-for-7 from behind the arc to lead Bradley off the bench with 18 points.

“I'm just trying to get open,” Atlason said. “My teammates are confident in our shots and so am I. When our ball is popping like that, I get easy shots, and today I was knocking them down.”

Atlason wasn’t kidding, as Bradley had 22 assists on their 32 made field goals. Many of their looks behind the arc were wide open, thanks to being unselfish with the basketball and not settling for contested shots.

The freshman did his damage in the second half with four triples to help put the game away. One of them came in the middle of a stretch where the Braves turned a 70-52 lead with nine minutes remaining in the second half into a 79-52 lead three minutes later after consecutive treys from senior guard Duke Deen, Atlason, and freshman guard Demarion Burch.

Atlason came into the game 2-for-11 behind the arc. He’s settled in now.

“It's always different shooting a new arena, but you get used to it quick,” Atlason said. “Once the game is going, you get in a zone where you don't really see anything but the court and the basket.”

“(Atlason) is capable of these games,” Wardle said. “That's the type of player he is very skilled and can really shoot it.”

All eyes are on Bradley's Almar Atlason (1) as he lines up a three-pointer late in the second half against Tarleton State on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 at Carver Arena. The Braves blew out the Texans 86-63.

Bradley newcomers lead 3-point parade

Atlason dominated the second half, but it was senior guard/forward Christian Davis who stole the show in the first. After strong performances in Bradley’s first two games on both sides of the ball, Davis got the start over sophomore center Ahmet Jonovic, a sight that could be more common for Bradley, depending on matchups.

“Christian’s playing very well, very confident,” Wardle said. “Our guys believe in him, our coaches believe in him and you can see that on the floor.”

Davis dropped in 11 first-half points and finished with a career-high 16 to go with six rebounds.

Despite many eyes being on Leons, Deen, and junior guard Connor Hickman, Bradley continued its trend of getting strong contributions from its role players. After trailing early in the game, the Braves got a jolt of energy off the bench from their freshmen Atlason and Burch, who combined for eight of Bradley’s points during a 10-point run that turned a 14-13 deficit into a 23-14 lead.

Analysis: This one intangible could boost Bradley basketball to early season success

“You can tell their confidence is growing with their roles and with the veterans out there and (I’m) just proud of where they're going,” Wardle said of his newcomers.

The Braves picked up a wave of energy and never looked back, as Hickman swiped an inbounds pass and threw it ahead to senior forward Darius Hannah, who slammed it in off an alley-oop to make it 30-19 Bradley with 6:57 left in the first. Bradley’s dribble penetration led to superb ball movement around the perimeter, which then led to open deep balls from Davis, then Deen to make it 38-22 Bradley with 4:45 left in the half.

Still more 3-pointers for Bradley

While Davis had a career-best performance, Hannah was on his way to reaching multiple career-highs of his own. The senior didn’t have to score a ton to make an impact, as he broke his previous personal record for rebounds in a game (8) in the first half alone and finished with 10 boards. He adhered to Bradley’s game plan of kicking the ball out, adding a career-high six assists to lead the team.

“Darius is a really smart big, so when they're aggressive like that, he makes great decisions and has great pace,” Atlason said. “So he was a big factor and picked them apart with his passing and he rebounded very well today…they did crash the glass, but he cleaned it up.”

The Texans picked up a few buckets on their side of the floor around the midway point of the first half to keep hanging around, but the Braves were always ready to counter with a triple, as junior guard and Marquette transfer Emarion Ellis and Davis knocked down corner 3-pointers to cap off the Bradley first-half shooting spectacle.

Bradley's Duke Deen (21) high-fives teammate Christian Davis as Tarleton State head coach Billy Gillispie shows his displeasure on a turnover in the second half Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 at Carver Arena.

BU kept up a similar showing in the second half, finishing 32-of-52 from the floor (62 percent) and a 17-for-28 showing from behind the arc, while Tarleton State shot just 38 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

“We played outside-in and they played inside-out,” Tarleton State coach Billy Gillespie said. “They did a real good job doing that and we did a real, real poor job on that.”

The only area where Bradley didn’t excel at shooting the ball was the free throw line, where they only made five of 11 on the night, continuing a tough start to the season at the charity stripe.

“We got to clean stuff up: continue to clean up our defense, clean up offensively,” Wardle said. “We over-dribbled too much tonight at times and cost us turnovers. So those are things we're gonna watch and we're gonna walk through some stuff, get a couple of days off and then get back in the gym.”

Burch goes down late, Braves head west

Burch was a bright spot for Bradley on Tuesday, chipping in 10 points and two assists off the bench with a 2-for-2 mark from behind the arc. However, the young guard out of Milwaukee took a hard fall near the baseline in the late stages of the game and had to be helped off the floor, unable to put weight on his right foot.

“We’ll let the doctors look at him and hopefully we'll find more out tomorrow,” Wardle said.

The Braves will hope their guard depth doesn’t have to be tested too much, especially after Nevada transfer Trey Pettigrew left the team last week, but the Braves have ample time to rest up for the next five days before a date with Tulane on Monday at the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California, then either California or UTEP on Wednesday.

“We've done pretty well, it's fun winning,” Atlason said of Bradley’s 3-0 start. “It's been a good adjustment from what I'm used to, but just through practice and through the confidence of my teammates, we've had a really successful start and I'm very happy.”

Bradley's Demarion Burch moves the ball against Tarleton State in the second half Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 at Carver Arena.

Bravely speaking

Every Brave on the roster saw the court on Tuesday, including fans’ first chance to see forward and Eastern Illinois transfer Kyle Thomas. … Thomas missed his only shot attempt in 2:47 of time on the floor. … Tuesday’s game was part of the on-campus games portion of the SoCal Challenge. … With a win on Monday, Bradley would start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2013-14. … Bradley won a similar multi-team event (MTE) in 2021, taking home the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational title. … Bradley’s 61.5 percent field goal shooting on Tuesday is the highest mark in a game in the Brian Wardle era. … Lue Williams and Bubu Benjamin both led Tarleton State with 16 points apiece.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley Braves basketball: BU defeats Tarleton State in Peoria