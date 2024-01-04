Advertisement

Bradley Braves reopen Valley basketball season with big victory at Valparaiso

Jonathan Michel
The Bradley Braves men's basketball team earned its first conference victory on Wednesday night, defeating Valparaiso 86-61 on the road in Indiana.

Connor Hickman scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Braves (9-5, 1-2), which had lost its first two Valley games in early December. He also had a career-high six 3-pointers in only his second game back after a left ankle injury kept him sidelined for four games.

BOX SCORE: Bradley 86, Valpo 61

BU also got solid performances from its frontcourt, with Ahmet Jonovic (15 points, 6 rebounds), Christian Davis (12 points, 9 rebounds) and Malevy Leons (8 points, 7 rebounds) putting up big numbers.

Darius DeAveiro scored 19 to lead Valpo (4-10, 0-3), which was shut out in the final 6:49 of the game.

