Bradley Braves reopen Valley basketball season with big victory at Valparaiso

The Bradley Braves men's basketball team earned its first conference victory on Wednesday night, defeating Valparaiso 86-61 on the road in Indiana.

Connor Hickman scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Braves (9-5, 1-2), which had lost its first two Valley games in early December. He also had a career-high six 3-pointers in only his second game back after a left ankle injury kept him sidelined for four games.

BOX SCORE: Bradley 86, Valpo 61

BU also got solid performances from its frontcourt, with Ahmet Jonovic (15 points, 6 rebounds), Christian Davis (12 points, 9 rebounds) and Malevy Leons (8 points, 7 rebounds) putting up big numbers.

Darius DeAveiro scored 19 to lead Valpo (4-10, 0-3), which was shut out in the final 6:49 of the game.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: NCAA basketball: Bradley Braves score, results at Valparaiso