Bradley Braves open Missouri Valley season with loss at Murray State

The Bradley Braves men's basketball team opened the Missouri Valley Conference season with a 79-72 loss against Murray State on Wednesday night.

Four players scored in double figures for BU (6-1, 0-1), which came into the game riding its best start since the 1985-86 team began 9-0 nearly four decades ago.

Darius Hannah led the Braves with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Malevy Leons added 14 points, Connor Hickman 11 and Ahmet Jonovic 11. Rob Perry and JaCobi Woods scored 19 each to lead Murray State (3-3, 1-0).

The Braves return home to face Indiana State on Saturday and cap an early two-game set of Valley games before continuing its noncon slate.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley Braves basketball opens Valley play loss at Murray State