'Too many mistakes' doom Bradley Braves in home loss to Cleveland State

Bradley's Ahmet Jonovic, middle, tangles with Cleveland State's Tevin Smith, left, and Dylan Arnett in the second half of their nonconference basketball game Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. The Braves fell to the Vikings 76-69.

PEORIA — Ten minutes after the conclusion of Bradley men’s basketball game against Cleveland State on Friday night, loud music reverberated through the underbelly of Carver Arena.

Typically, that means that someone just pulled off a big win. Bradley wasn’t the team playing music.

The Braves (6-4) led by five points with four minutes left to go, seemingly turning a corner and gaining momentum for the home stretch. However, the Vikings (7-5) had other plans and made many big plays to earn a 76-69 victory.

“We had some trouble with execution, made too many mistakes down the stretch," junior guard Christian Davis said, "and that can't happen, especially in winning time, we have to be sharper."

Friday’s contest looked similar to nearly all of Bradley’s games so far in the 2023-24 season. The Braves struggled in the first half, battled back and forth in the second half, and found themselves in a tie ballgame with less than 10 minutes to play.

The first-ever game between the Braves and Vikings saw nine lead changes and 12 ties. Bradley broke out a 57-57 deadlock late with a driving layup from graduate forward Malevy Leons with 6:03 left, followed by another of the same kind of basket from senior guard Duke Deen. The trusty shooter Davis then sank a 3-pointer to put Bradley up 64-59.

After Davis’ triple, the Braves felt some momentum. But like any close basketball game, it was decided by who made the bigger plays in bigger times, and the visitors did exactly that.

Cleveland State forward Tristan Enaruna made a pair of free throws to cut the Bradley lead to 64-61, then guard Drew Lowder buried a 3-pointer to tie the game up yet again. Misses on open treys from BU's Davis and freshman Almar Atlason eventually resulted in two more Enaruna free throws, followed by the Vikings big man making the biggest shot of the game from behind the arc. And just like that, it was 69-64 Cleveland State with 1:38 to go.

“We just didn’t make big shots,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “They made big shots. Their stars were stars, ours weren't and right now, our veterans are very inconsistent.”

Bradley played without one of their most experienced leaders in junior guard Connor Hickman, who is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in Bradley’s loss to Indiana State on Dec. 2. Cleveland State had lost two in a row coming into the nonconference game, but connectivity played a big factor in the road win.

“The guys were connected and that's what we've been talking about preaching,” Cleveland State coach Danyal Robinson said. “You know, the last couple of weeks we've had a tough road stretch and coming into tough environments like this, we were trying to grow our team and help these guys learn how to stay connected. That's how we feel right now.”

Bradley's Christian Davis, left, runs up against Cleveland State's Tevin Smith in the second half of their nonconference basketball game Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. The Braves fell to the Vikings 76-69.

Cleveland State’s 1-2 punch, and Bradley’s breakout guard

Enaruna and Lowder, two of the Vikings’ three leading scorers before Friday, shined throughout the game. The former finished with 23 points and seven rebounds, while the latter scored a game-high 26, thanks to six 3-pointers.

Where both of Cleveland State’s top veterans played like such, Bradley’s struggled. A sloppy first half from the Braves gave the Vikings 20 extra possessions with 10 turnovers and 10 offensive rebounds allowed. BU was still able to keep it close thanks to a strong defense that held the visitors to 33 percent shooting in the first half.

The Braves’ core of experience — Leons, Deen and senior forward Darius Hannah — combined to score 13 points and commit seven turnovers in the first half. Stepping up in a big way though was junior guard Emarion Ellis.

The transfer from Marquette got to the tin for three layups in the opening half, including an and-1 to tie it at 17. Ellis continued in the second, often scoring when the Braves needed a bucket and making good decisions with the ball. He helped aid the void of Hickman with a career-high 11 points to go with three assists and two steals.

“I’ve just been waiting for this, but it would’ve been better if we won the game, so that didn’t really matter,” Ellis somberly said after the game.

“He had a great game, I was proud of him,” Wardle added “We needed him to play well, he did play well and made a lot of plays for us and hopefully he can build off that.”

The rest of Bradley outside of Ellis began to pick it up in the second half. Leons leaped and bounded his way to the basket for multiple layups, ultimately finishing with a team-high 16 points and six rebounds. Davis turned it up with 11 points in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“I thought we got more 3s up and we got good 3s,” Wardle said. “I thought we got to foul line better, I thought we attacked the paint a little better, so there's some things we worked on this week that I saw carry over.”

The Braves also cracked down on turnovers and offensive rebounds allowed, but never could pull away by more than five. Deen made a big 3-pointer to stop the Vikings’ late 12-0 run and bring Bradley within 71-67, but Cleveland State made 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch.

“We obviously got out-toughed in the first half on the glass, but the second half was better,” Wardle said. “The turnovers were bad in the first half, second half was a little better but it came down to just making free throws and big shots down the stretch. They made theirs, we did not.”

Trying to get back to what they were

The Braves lost four in a row for the first time since February 2021 and have a much quicker turnaround than their 10-day layoff for final exams that they had before Friday’s game. They’ll take the court Monday against Duquesne in a neutral site game at St. Vincent St. Mary’s High School in Akron, Ohio.

“We just got to work on being better in these times, which we'll go back to practice on that,” Ellis said. “But just got to keep executing, that’s the most important thing.”

Losing four in a row certainly can affect a team’s confidence, which the Braves rebuilt between Friday and a Dec. 5 loss to Akron. However, their strong play outside of games hasn't yet translated.

“I thought we did a good job this week of executing better in practice this week, demanding it, holding them accountable, (and) discipline all week," Wardle said, "but again, under the lights in the crowds, we still got veterans that aren’t executing."

Bradley guard depth has been tested with Hickman’s injury and remains an area that the Braves want to improve until he returns. The junior, who is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points and over three assists per game, was not wearing a walking boot on Friday like he previously was.

However, the biggest things that Wardle and the Braves want to improve going forward is their intangibles, which was a large factor in their six-game win streak to start the season.

“We got to get tougher, we got to get smarter … the same things that I've kind of known since the summer and fall," Wardle said, "but we just got to keep taking it one day at a time and start playing for each other and executing what the team needs, not what we want."

The silver lining for Bradley is that they know how to win against high-level teams. Davis and the rest of the Braves will just have to wait a bit longer for the storm to pass.

“I mean, it's a basketball season, it has ups and downs and we’re in a down right now," Davis said. "The only thing we can do is just get back to work and get back to where we know we can be.”

