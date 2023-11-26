Bradley Braves basketball team remains unbeaten with home victory over Vermont

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves men's basketball team defeated to Vermont 79-70 in a nonconference game Saturday night at Carver Arena.

Darius Hannah scored 17 to lead Bradley (6-0), which is off to its best start since the 1985-86 team began 9-0. Malevy Leons added 16 and seven rebounds, while Connor Hickman scored 14.

BOX SCORE: Bradley 79, Vermont 70

Matt Veretto scored 23 to lead Vermont (5-2), whose lone loss prior to this game came to Liberty.

Bradley is off until Tuesday, when it faces Murray State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the first of a pair of early Missouri Valley Conference games. They host Indiana State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

This story will be updated.

