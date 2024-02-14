Bradley Braves basketball live score updates vs. Illinois-Chicago in MVC game

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves meet the Illinois-Chicago Flames in a Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Arena.

Bradley (17-8, 9-5) is coming off a 74-67 loss to Drake. The Braves have lost two in a row and are third place in the Missouri Valley Conference behind No. 23 Indiana State and Drake. UIC (10-15, 3-11) has won two in a row with victories against Illinois State and Northern Iowa.

The Braves won the first meeting this season, 77-59, on Jan. 13 in Chicago, part of BU's incredible January during which it went 8-1 and had one of the best months in college basketball.

Follow along below for updates from Wednesday night's game in Peoria:

