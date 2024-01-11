Bradley Braves basketball extends win streak with another big win over Evansville

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves men's basketball team extended its win streak to five with an 86-50 victory over Evansville on Wednesday night.

Freshman Demarion Burch scored a career-high 15 to lead the Braves (11-5, 3-2), who won their third straight Missouri Valley Conference game. BU has won every game in its streak by 10 points or more, including a 27.5-point average margin of victory over the last four.

Almar Atlason, Malevy Leons, Duke Deen and Christian Davis scored 11 points each for BU. Leons and Darius Hannah led the Braves with seven rebounds each.

BOX SCORE: Bradley 86, Evansville 50

Chuck Bailey III scored 18 to lead Evansville (10-6, 1-3).

Bradley's next scheduled game is 1 p.m. Saturday at Illinois-Chicago.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley Braves basketball vs. Evansville in Missouri Valley game