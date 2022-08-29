The Panthers made a number of moves this offseason that they hope will lead to improved play on the offensive line, including signing center Bradley Bozeman as a free agent.

Bozeman’s availability for the start of the season was called into question when he needed to be carted off at practice a couple of weeks ago with an ankle injury, but it looks like he’ll be able to go against the Browns. Bozeman returned to practice on Monday and said he’ll do what it takes to be on the field for the first game of the regular season.

“I’ve always been one of those guys, you tape it up and get ready to roll. Whether it’s ready or not, I’ll be ready,” Bozeman said, via DaShawn Brown of WSOC.

Left tackle Ickey Ekonwu and right guard Austin Corbett are other newcomers to the Panthers line and having all three in the lineup would represent starting the new season on the right foot in Carolina.

Bradley Bozeman back at Panthers practice, says he’ll be ready for Week 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk