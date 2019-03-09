Bradley beats Missouri St. 61-58 in MVC tourney

The Associated Press
  • Bradley's Ja'Shon Henry, top, leaps to save a ball from going out of bounds as teammate Darrell Brown (5) and Missouri State's Keandre Cook (1) watch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Bradley's Elijah Childs (10) celebrates after making a three-point basket as teammate Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye (23) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri State in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Bradley's Elijah Childs heads to the basket as Missouri State's Jarred Dixon (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. Bradley won 61-58. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Bradley's Ja'Shon Henry (22) dunks as Missouri State's Josh Webster, right, watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. Bradley won 61-58. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Bradley's Nate Kennell (25) and Missouri State's Tulio Da Silva dive after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. Bradley won 61-58. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Missouri State's Keandre Cook (1) heads to the basket past Bradley's Ja'Shon Henry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Missouri State's Ryan Kreklow celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bradley in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Missouri State's Tulio Da Silva (30) falls backward over Bradley's Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye as Bradley's Luuk van Bree (13) reaches for the rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Bradley's Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye, left, and Missouri State's Kabir Mohammed wrestle over the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Bradley's Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye, left, and Missouri State's Kabir Mohammed dive after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Bradley's Luqman Lundy, bottom, tries to pass as Missouri State's Josh Webster defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Missouri State's Tulio Da Silva (30) loses control of the ball on his way to the basket past Bradley's Luuk van Bree, left, Nate Kennell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Darrell Brown had 20 points as Bradley edged Missouri State 61-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

Brown, who converted all 10 of his foul shots, made two free throws with 8.3 seconds left for a four-point edge. Josh Webster scored to cut the lead to two with 2.1 seconds remaining but Elijah Childs added a free throw for Bradley then missed the second and the Bears could only heave the ball the length of the court as time ran out.

Elijah Childs had 12 points and seven rebounds for Bradley (18-14). Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 11 points.

Jarred Dixon had 17 points for the Bears (16-16). Josh Webster added 12 points. Ryan Kreklow had 12 points.

Tulio Da Silva, the Bears' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

