Bradley Beal winked at Draymond Green after game-winning four-point play

Beal winked at Draymond after game-winning 4-point play originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If you watch the replay of Bradley Beal's clutch four-point play to give the Wizards a late lead over the Warriors Friday night, you'll catch him winking at someone after celebrating with his teammates.

As Beal revealed after the game, that wink was directed toward a particular Golden State player.

"It was Draymond [Green]," Beal said. "The play before, he blocked my shot and I kind of traveled, so we were talking about that when Steph was at the line. Ironic that I ended up making that shot so it was kind of a 'he owed me one."

Green nearly made a game-deciding defensive stop on Beal two plays before the four-point play, blocking the Wizards' star at the rim and forcing him to travel, even though it wasn't called.

For Green, who along with Beal is one of the best players from the 2012 NBA Draft, there was simply too much time left for Beal to make another play.

The Wizards won't have too much time to celebrate the win, though. They'll have to turn around and play the second-best team in the Western Conference in Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns Saturday night.