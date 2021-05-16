Bradley Beal vs. Steph Curry race for scoring title winds down

NBC Sports Washington Staff
·1 min read
Beal vs. Steph for NBA scoring title comes down to finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is returning from a strained hamstring for the season finale Sunday, with his race against Steph Curry for the NBA's scoring title on the line.

Curry enters Sunday as the NBA's leading scorer, averaging 31.8 points per game. Beal is averaging 31.4. 

Beal's Wizards tip-off first at 10 a.m. PT while Curry takes the court at 12:30 p.m. PT. Both players are looking to secure the No. 8 seed for their team in their respective conference.

Here's what Beal would need to do to pass Curry. 

Steph's 31.8 points per game is a new career high. It's more than his 30.1 when he was named unanimous NBA MVP or his 23.8 points per game when he won his first MVP.

With play-in seeding and a scoring title on the line, it all comes down to this for Curry and Beal.

