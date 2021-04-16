Bradley Beal vs. Steph Curry: who wins the 2021 NBA scoring title?

Bradley Beal vs. Steph Curry: who wins the 2021 scoring title? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

No player in Washington Wizards/Bullets history has ever won the NBA scoring title. Bradley Beal has a chance to make history by doing just that in the 2020-21 campaign, but he has a formidable obstacle in that quest: Steph Curry. At 31.0 points per game, Beal leads Curry by a hair as the Golden State Warriors’ superstar is up to 30.7 ppg after going on a tear in the month of April.

Both Beal and Curry have dealt with recent injuries in their career. Last season, Curry missed the vast majority of Golden State’s season with a wrist injury; Beal has missed a few games within the last two weeks for the Wizards with nerve issues stemming from a hip injury. James Harden won last season’s scoring title by a wide margin (nearly four points per game), but this season, Curry and Beal are neck-and-neck with just 18 games remaining for Washington, 16 for Golden State. Can Beal make history? Will Curry’s comeback enable him to grab his second scoring title? Here’s where each superstar stands in the race:

Beal vs. Curry: Where they stand

Bradley Beal: 31.0 ppg (1,395 points, 45 games played)

Steph Curry: 30.7 ppg (1,474 points, 48 games played)

Wizards and Warriors: The road ahead

Wizards: 18 games remaining (next matchup: vs. Pelicans, Friday Apr. 16, 7pm)

Warriors: 16 games remaining (next matchup: at Celtics, Saturday Apr. 17, 8:30pm)