Bradley Beal trade coming soon? Wizards reportedly already taking calls originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We've already seen one blockbuster trade this season with Jimmy Butler joining the Philadelphia 76ers. Could the Washington Wizards give us another?

The Wizards have made it known they're willing to trade All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week. Wojnarowski followed up on that report Friday on his podcast, noting that several teams already have reached out to Washington about Beal.

"There's very few teams who wouldn't be interested in Bradley Beal," Wojnarowski said on "The Woj Pod." "The contract, the player, the age -- 25 years old -- his skill set, shooting threes.

"I know Washington has fielded a lot of calls since last week, and even prior to that, they've fielded a lot of calls."

This isn't shocking news, as Beal is a very talented player on a team-friendly contract who would be a great asset on any contender. The 25-year-old is averaging a team-high 21.7 points per game on a Wizards team that's reportedly rife with dysfunction, so if Washington wants to hit the reset button, it likely would start with the All-Star guard.

As for the Wizards' other All-Star guard -- Wojnarowski reported you could "count on one hand" the teams interested in Wall, who is highly skilled but will command an average of $40 million per year on a supermax contract starting next season.

Either way, NBA teams should pay close attention to the Wiz as the NBA's February trade deadline draws closer.

