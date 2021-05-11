Bradley Beal torches Kent Bazemore on Twitter after news conference jab: 'You a straight LAME'

In the midst of a career season, Stephen Curry added another remarkable performance to his resume on Saturday.

The Warriors sharpshooter piled up 49 points on 26 shots in 29 minutes in a 136-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a campaign filled with awe-inspiring performances, this was another one.

Curry's teammate Kent Bazemore spoke glowingly of his effort on Monday prior to Golden State's win over the Utah Jazz.

"Forty-nine points in 29 minutes, that's unreal," Bazemore told reporters.

Praise for Steph Curry morphs into shot at Bradley Beal

He then turned the praise into something nefarious — an opportunity to take a random shot at injured Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal, Curry's top challenger for the NBA scoring title.

Kent Bazemore has to be dumbest person on earth, why tf would he say this? pic.twitter.com/5OOXp5cQus — Steph Curry Burner (@Steph30Burner) May 10, 2021

"Then we've got guys hurting hamstrings trying to keep up," Bazemore continued with a grin. "Y'all gotta do some research on that."

It didn't take much digging to conclude what Bazemore was referencing. Beal scored 50 points in Washington's 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The Wizards then ruled Beal out of Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a hamstring strain.

By the time Monday's Wizards game was over, Beal had caught wind of Bazemore's jab. He responded by unleashing a torrent of Twitter insults targeted directly at the Warriors guard. It went like this:

@24Bazemore I don’t do the subliminal’s !!!!!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

@24Bazemore you don’t know me or shit about me bruh!!! You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats what’s yo type do!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

@24Bazemore it’s funny you say that because ya mans admittedly checked my numbers before the game, but IM CHASING!!! Shut yo ass up! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Beal then summoned the time-tested clown Tweet.

Story continues

I stay in my lane!! Focus on BRAD. Idc what another man doing in this league. I’m concerned about me and MY GUYS over here!! Keep that goofy shit over there @24Bazemore !! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

He then took satisfaction in realizing that Bazemore would find the social media onslaught all at once after wrapping Monday's game against the Jazz.

He gone find out because I know how to use the @ button @24Bazemore https://t.co/Cr6RROxC1r — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Kent Bazemore responds to Bradley Beal's social media rant

Bazemore did indeed see the rant after the Warriors' game, and he was asked about Beal's comments.

Kent Bazemore on the dust up with Bradley Beal today that erupted online: "I guess you can't joke anymore."



Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/531rqdunQC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 11, 2021

Bazemore said he's not too worried about the Bradley Beal dust-up. Said he's gonna go home, love up his wife, watch Peaky Blinders and go to bed. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) May 11, 2021

Bazemore refers to Beal's injury

Beal concluded the social media rant — for the time at least — by getting to the heart of the matter. He retweeted a tweet calling out Bazemore for making light of another athlete's injury.

Bazemore is bugging. You can say what you want about Steph, but you NEVER speak on a man’s injury. Brad should flame him every chance he gets… — Torrence Oxendine (@CoachOx) May 11, 2021

The Wizards and Warriors aren't scheduled to play again this season, which is a shame. Beal is obviously one of the game's most prolific scorers. Watching him armed with the dual motivation of matching up with Curry and shutting Bazemore up would be must-see NBA TV.

Here's guessing Beal doesn't let this one go by the next time he sees Bazemore on a basketball court.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts next to Golden State Warriors forward Kent Bazemore (26) during their game on April 21, 2021, in Washington. The Wizards won 118-114. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

More from Yahoo Sports: