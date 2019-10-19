What Bradley Beal told Jayson Tatum after signing $72M contract extension

For now, Jayson Tatum is focused on improving in Year 3 and helping the new-look Boston Celtics make another deep postseason run. But if the 21-year-old's career continues on this trajectory, he'll have a nice payday in his future.

One of Tatum's childhood friends, Bradley Beal, had his payday come on Thursday when he agreed to a two-year, $72 million contract extension with the Washington Wizards. Tatum and Beal grew up in St. Louis where they attended the same high school, and their mothers knew one another from volleyball.

Tatum reached out to Beal upon hearing the news of his contract, according to Jay King of The Athletic, and the Wizards star had a simple message for the C's 2017 No. 3 overall draft pick.

"The first thing I texted him was, ‘Let me hold something,'" Tatum said. "He told me my time's coming."

There's no denying the future looks bright for Tatum. While he has a long way to go to be on the same level as Beal, NBA fans should be prepared for a breakout season out of the former Duke star.

Tatum and the Celtics will begin their 2019-20 season on Oct. 23 when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

