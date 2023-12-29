Bradley Beal to return to Suns lineup Friday night vs. Hornets

Bradley Beal is returning for the Phoenix Suns. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bradley Beal is making his second comeback for the Phoenix Suns this season.

The 30-year-old will return to the lineup for Friday night's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced. He participated in the Suns' early shootaround before he was cleared from his five-game absence.

He was out for about two weeks after sustaining a right ankle sprain during a contest against the New York Knicks. He stepped on opposing guard Donte DiVincenzo's foot while landing from a 3-pointer.

INJURY UPDATE: Bradley Beal is available for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/A1x3HQ86nT — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 29, 2023

The injury occurred in just his sixth game this season, a week after he made his debut with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker for the first time. It was a lingering back injury that kept Beal out earlier in the season. But the rest of the Suns' Big 3 have also dealt with injuries, with the 24th game of the season being their first and only full game together since Phoenix acquired Beal in a trade with the Washington Wizards this summer.

The All-Star trio's debut ended in a 116-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Booker had the largest impact on the box score for the Suns that night, recording 34 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 12 assists and six rebounds. Durant had 27 points, while Beal had 14. Beal is averaging 14.7 points in his limited appearances.

Booker and Durant were both absent from the team's injury report Friday. Ahead of their second potential Big 3 outing, the Suns have a 15-15 record and sit at 10th in the West.

This story will be updated.