Bradley Beal thinks he will be fine after leaving win vs. Cavs with injury

Chase Hughes
·2 min read
Beal thinks he will be fine after leaving win with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards earned their eighth straight victory on Sunday night, but it did not come easy. A host of players were in obvious pain at different points in the game, as Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and Robin Lopez all appeared to suffer minor leg injuries, ones that made each of them move around with a limp afterwards.

Beal may have gotten the worst of it, as late in the fourth quarter he fell down after a play at the rim writhing in pain and holding his left shin. He would stay in for a brief period before exiting for good as his teammates held on to secure the victory.

Beal said he felt much better after the game, but also suggested it could require monitoring moving forward.

"My leg got twisted up a little bit. I got kicked and I kicked myself a little bit, too. When I came up, my calf was really tight. I felt like my shin was hurting, too. My whole left leg was in pain when I was on the ground," Beal said.

"Adrenaline kind of calmed it down a little bit. It’s still a little tight now, but I feel better. I should be… I’ll see how I feel in the morning."

Beal's status will certainly be something to watch as the Wizards have another game on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back. They host the Spurs as they search for their ninth win in a row, which would tie a franchise record. 

Beal had 33 points against the Cavs, as he scored 30-plus points for the seventh time in eight games. The Wizards have won the last 11 games he's appeared in.

