Bradley Beal shrugs off egregious uncalled travel while Blake Griffin's face is priceless

Bradley Beal got a good laugh at his handy work Monday. (Getty Images)

There’s traveling and then there’s what Bradley Beal did Monday night.

The Washington Wizards guard did what he could to get his team out of a 20-point deficit against the Detroit Pistons with seven minutes left in the game. That included one of the most blatant travels you may ever see in a game.

Bradley Beal travelled around the world last night 😂 (via @Supreme_Gifs)pic.twitter.com/qBM6BPx0ao — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 12, 2019





The 6-foot-5 Beal attacks the basket, but once there he’s faced with 6-foot-10 Blake Griffin ready to slam his shot back into his face. Beal takes five steps before kicking it back out.

And there was no whistle.

Griffin’s face in the moment is priceless while later Beal took it all in (yet another) stride:

Look clean to me 😂😂🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/xyx0qlF3wd — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) February 12, 2019





Update: The NBA Referees account chimed in to say Beal didn’t actually travel.

The offensive player gathers with his right foot on the ground. He then takes two legal steps, before losing control of the ball. After regaining possession, a player is allowed to regain his pivot foot and pass or shoot prior to that foot returning to the ground. This is legal. https://t.co/0hVqgHw3w7 — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) February 12, 2019





The Wizards lost, 121-112.



