Bradley Beal shouts out Kelly Oubre after former Wizard drops 40 for Warriors

Beal shouts out Oubre after former Wizard drops 40 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kelly Oubre Jr. has struggled mightily early on in his first season with the Warriors, but on Thursday night he flat out balled.

The former Wizards wing dropped 40 points on the Mavericks in a 31-point win for Golden State. Along with the 40-piece, Oubre grabbed eight rebounds and went 14-of-21 from the field and made 7-of-10 3-pointers.

As the Warriors' blowout win was drawing to a close, Bradley Beal gave Oubre some love on Twitter.

KO 40 piece okay my boy! 💪🏽 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) February 5, 2021

Beal knows a thing or two about getting 40 and it had to be enjoyable seeing one of his old teammates break out considering the slump Oubre's been in all year.

Entering Thursday, Oubre was shooting just over 37% from the floor and 23.1% from 3-point land, which were by far the worst marks of his career. The Warriors traded for Oubre shortly after Klay Thompson went down for the year with an Achilles injury, and up until this game, it looked like a complete disaster move for them.

Maybe this game can break Oubre out of this skid for good, or perhaps it was just a game where he made a bunch of shots due to the law of averages. Either way, Wizards fans and players will probably keep on rooting for him.