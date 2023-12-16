Bradley Beal scores and draws the foul

The Suns might need a few games to figure things out.
It took 23 games, but the Suns' Big 3 will finally play together.
While your leaguemates are sleeping off the holiday feast, it's time to pick up these free agents off the waiver wire to improve your roster.
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Need to dig deep in a must-win Week 15? Scott Pianowski offers up a list of his top fantasy sleepers.
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
There's some fantastic matchups on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Week 15. But more importantly, it's fantasy football playoff season. Matt Harmon and Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela get you ready for all the action by identifying which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 15.
Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
Every lineup decision matters in Week 15 — especially the tough ones. Kate Magdziuk reveals her list of players to fade this week.