Bradley Beal says Josh Okogie caused his third quarter takeover: 'It's his fault'

Ryan Homler
·1 min read
Beal says Okogie caused his third quarter takeover: 'It's his fault' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Entering the second half of the Wizards' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bradley Beal had 13 points. One quarter later, he had 30.

What created his hot streak? That would be Minnesota's Josh Okogie.

The third-year player shared some words with Beal in the third quarter, feeling confident that he had what it took to slow down the All-Star. That was a mistake, as he poked the beast and fueled a quarter in which Beal dropped 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and the Wizards pulled away.

“It’s his fault," Beal said on NBC Sports Washington's Wizards Postgame Live.

Trash talking is a part of the NBA and Beal understands that. What he also understands is that he's not going to back down from any challenge. If someone is going to come at him with confidence, he's going to make them pay for it, even if he's not entirely sure why some still believe they can truly shut him down. 

“I don’t know. I don’t know but let them keep doing it. Nothing’s going to change no matter who’s on the other side of that playing against us," Beal said. "He got me going talking trash, and I talk with the best of them too. So it was cool with me.” 

A note for the rest of the NBA: If you're going to come at Bradley Beal, you may not enjoy what comes next. 

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Washington		+190+6.5O 232.5
Boston		-233-6.5U 232.5
Game Info

