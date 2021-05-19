Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook give injury updates after loss to Celtics

Beal and Westbrook give injury updates after loss to Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Both of the Wizards' star players could be seen dealing with various ailments during their 118-100 loss to the Celtics Tuesday night.

Beal's injury has been well documented as a hamstring strain that he's playing through despite the obvious discomfort it's causing him on the floor. He still managed to score 22 points against Boston, but the three-time All-Star clearly doesn't look like himself.

Beal provided an update on his hamstring after the loss and his mindset moving forward playing hurt.

"It's as good as it's gonna get," Beal said. "You can call me one-leg bandit if you want.

"For me, it's just going out and showing my team that I'm out here with them. I'm gonna try and be as impactful as I can. I think I honestly had like four compression sleeves on, but it's just a matter of doing whatever it takes to be out there."

Beal's hamstring isn't going to heal overnight and the Wizards will have to turn around and play the Pacers on Tuesday night in a win-or-go-home setting. His status going forward will be the major storyline surrounding this team.

In Westbrook's case, he had much less to say about heading to the locker room hobbled with roughly six minutes to go in the game.

"Nicks and bruises," Westbrook said. "I’ll be alright."

Westbrook did not appear worried about his health moving forward, though he's known for playing through just about anything. He recently revealed he played with a torn quad earlier this season.

While it doesn't appear this is nearly as serious as the quad injury, the health of the Wizards' two best players will be worth monitoring as the postseason continues.