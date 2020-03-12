Bradley Beal had one word to say about the news that the NBA is suspending the news indefinitely due to coronavirus:

Damn — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 12, 2020

The NBA made the announcement on Wednesday night after a player, reported to be Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus. It led to a surreal scene around the league as players and team owners learned in real time that play would be on hold.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Beal continued on Twitter in response to fellow NBA player CJ McCollum's tweet about the pay that players could be missing without games:

The Wizards were scheduled to play in Boston on Friday.

Bradley Beal reacts to NBA season suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington