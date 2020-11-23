Bradley Beal reacts to friend, Jayson Tatum receiving max contract extension

Quinton Mayo
Jayson Tatum signed a contract extension worth $195 million over five years with the Boston Celtics, Sunday afternoon and it took no time for one of Tatum's best friends, Wizards guard Bradley Beal, to show the 22-year-old from St. Louis Missouri some love.

As you can see from the tweet, Beal used a Brinks truck to describe Tatum's big pay day.

Beal's support didn't stop there as he headed to Instagram for a more personal message.

"Congrats my brother," Beal said on Instagram. Beal also attached the song "Said Sum" by Moneybagg Yo which features the famous lyrics: "Huh? What? I thought a broke boy sayin somethin'."

Tatum averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.4 steals last season for Boston.

