Bradley Beal, partner Kamiah Adams share they’re having another boy

The Beal family is growing!

Over the weekend, Bradley Beal and his partner Kamiah Adams had a gender reveal to announce that they are welcoming another baby boy to the household.

Beal and Adams already have a one-year-old son named Bradley "Deuce" Beal II, who was born on July 23, 2018.

The baby is expected to be due in July or August so, within a few weeks, the couple will have a lot on their hands with two little ones, both under two.

Beal is reportedly now on the growing list of NBA players opting out of the FIBA World Cup later this summer.

The Washington Wizards All-Star is has withdrawn from USA Basketball's Men's National Team training camp and the World Cup -- which is in China from August 31 to September 15 -- because he and Adams are expecting the birth of their second child around that time.

On Friday, the Wizards offered Beal a three-year, $111 million max extension.

According to NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes, Beal has from now until Oct.21 to sign the extension and can even sign one-or two-year deals if he chooses.

In the meantime, he's enjoying family time.

Congratulations to the Beal family!

