Bradley Beal got a technical foul coaching AAU, surprising exactly none of his friends originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Wizards fans are very familiar with Bradley Beal's passion on the court, and the occasional salty faces he makes at refs.

Things apparently went a step further this weekend when Beal got assessed a technical foul while coaching his AAU team, Brad Beal Elite.

Beal posted photos of the moment, joking that it was the official's fault.

For some background, the Wizards All-Star was accompanying his AAU squad to a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League tournament in Dallas. The team won two of their five tournament games.

Several of Beal's friends chimed in on the pictures.

DeMar DeRozan joked he deserved an ejection, while the rapper Nelly compared him to Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

Perhaps most telling, Jeff Green wrote, "Smh still ain't changed lmao."

On the professional stage, Beal has a total of 20 technical fouls in his seven-year career. He was assessed ten of those last season.

Is a trend forming?

