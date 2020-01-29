Bradley Beal dunks on Brook Lopez, gets taunting tech, yells ‘I don’t care. Give me one’ (video)
Bradley Beal has far bigger problems. He’s not sweating a taunting technical foul.
I love Beal and Brook Lopez laughing together after the whistle. Give players – especially those who can dunk like that on one of the NBA’s best rim protectors – room to celebrate. Lopez, whose Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks were crushing the Wizards, doesn’t need a referee to protect him.
