Bradley Beal 'didn't want' Warriors trade in 2021, Brian Windhorst says

Windhorst: Beal 'didn't want' to be traded to Dubs in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bradley Beal was the hot name on the Warriors rumor mill last offseason, but no deal ended up coming to fruition.

While the Warriors reportedly were interested in a trade for the three-time All-Star ahead of the 2021-22 season, Beal “didn’t want to go” to Golden State, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

"Before last season -- now granted, they didn't know if they had a championship team, they know now they do -- they kicked the tires on Bradley Beal," Windhorst said Wednesday on "The Dan Patrick Show."

"[The Warriors] were like, 'Hey, could we do a deal for Bradley Beal?' But Beal didn't want to go."

During the offseason, Golden State reportedly had Beal at the top of its trade wishlist.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green even vouched that the Warriors trade away their two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft to bring in a solid addition to their unit.

But Beal apparently wasn't interested, and ultimately decided not to request a trade and stay in Washington D.C.

After the Warriors won their fourth title in eight seasons, Beal might have been kicking himself for missing out on an opportunity to be a part of a squad that went on to win the championship.

But the pain likely didn't last long.

Earlier this month, the Wizards announced they officially reached a deal with the star guard on a five-year, $251 million extension that will keep him in D.C. through the 2027-28 season.

Beal’s contract is one of the largest in NBA history.

Beal is just one year removed from being the second-leading scorer in the NBA behind only Steph Curry during the 2020-21 season.

And his focus now will not be on the past and on what could've been, but instead aimed at getting Washington to just their second playoff appearance in the last five seasons.

