Bradley Beal cooks T-Wolves, Suns flip turnover script: Takeaways from win for 6th seed

MINNEAPOLIS – Phoenix Suns achieved three things in Sunday’s 125-106 win at Minnesota before a sellout crowd of 18.024 at Target Center to end the 82-game regular season.

One, grab the sixth seed in the West to avoid the play-in. The Lakers helped them out by winning at New Orleans. The Suns and Pelicans have the same record, but Phoenix owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Two, sweep the season series over the Timberwolves, 3-0.

Three, send a message (56-26) that this first round matchup is going to be a challenging one even though the T-Wolves have home-court advantage as a third seed.

The Suns (49-33) scored 133 points in the first matchup, held the T-Wolves to 87 points in the second one and scored 35 points off 24 Minnesota turnovers Sunday.

Bracket 👀 ⬇️



KEY DATES

▪️ Play-In: April 16-19

▪️ Playoffs begin: April 20

▪️ Conference Semifinals begin: May 6-7 (possible move up to May 4-5)

▪️ Conference Finals begin: May 21-22 (possible move up to May 19-20)

▪️ NBA Finals Game 1: June 6 https://t.co/hX4g1MLDVi — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2024

Phoenix has had an up-and-down season, but it finished 7-3 in its last 10 games facing at the time the NBA’s toughest remaining schedule. The Suns were 11th in defensive rating during that stretch.

They’re still turnover prone, have struggles guarding on the perimeter and can go from looking great to looking disastrous in a hiccup, but the wild win Friday at Sacramento may prove to be a real turning point for them if a deep playoff run ensues.

Then again, the T-Wolves could bounce Phoenix in six. That’s how wide the postseason range is for the Suns. This team could easily reach the finals or not make it past the first round.

Here are takeaways from Sunday’s win as the Suns ended the regular season on a three-game win streak. Game 1 is Saturday in Minneapolis.

"Beyond excited."



Bradley Beal about playing in postseason on team that could make deep playoff run.



Last played in playoffs 2021 with Wizards. Hasn't played past 1st round since 2017. #Suns pic.twitter.com/qyK0eAeoQs — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 15, 2024

Beal matchup nightmare for T-Wolves

Mike Conley tried. He really did, but Beal scorched him and the T-Wolves for a game-high 36 points, going 6-of-6 from 3. He added six rebounds, five assists to just one turnover, two steals and a blocked shot.

Oh yeah, Beal spent considerable time guarding Anthony Edwards, who scored just 13 points on only seven shot attempts, making 3.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves with forward Kevin Durant (35) in the fourth quarter at Target Center.

Beal got to the rim and finished around Rudy Gobert, stayed aggressive, shot the catch-and-shoot 3 with confidence and should be right at the top of Minnesota’s playoff scouting report. The T-Wolves will make adjustments, but will that open it up for Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to go solar?

The other part of this is Beal has only played 53 games this season due to dealing with injuries. The guy has fresher legs. He’s already got that burst, bounce and shiftiness to his game. Looks even faster and more explosive now.

"He just went bananas."



Frank Vogel on Bradley Beal, who scored game-high 36 points (6-of-6 from 3) in #Suns win at T-Wolves.



"This guy is one of the best players in the world. People see him as a good player. When he plays like this, he's one of the best players in the world." pic.twitter.com/urF3B8UIrp — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 15, 2024

Oh, one more thing. Beal hasn’t been on this stage in a minute. Last postseason, 2021. Last time he advanced past the first round, 2017.

Beal is super excited about this. That’s contagious for his teammates who have won championship like Durant or played in the finals like Booker. He’s still sacrificing his offense overall by playing the one and guarding the opponent’s top offensive player, but Beal is fully capable of a 30-piece at any time.

That’s scary even for Minnesota, the top defensive team in the league that hasn’t looked like it in two of the three games against the Suns.

"It's crazy. It's a long season, but you got to play every game down to the wire. Every game matters."



Kevin Durant as Suns top Timberwolves to earn 6th seed in West and avoid play-in as Lakers won in New Orleans.



"Glad the Lakers came out and did their thing, too." #Suns pic.twitter.com/0SvMcedMmZ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 15, 2024

Turnovers in their favor

The Suns will take committing 13 turnovers that lead to 15 points any day, especially two days after committing 19 turnovers that Sacramento converted into 22 points.

They were able to get up 86 shots Sunday, making 54.7% of them and going 16-of-29 from 3 to show 50 3-point attempts aren’t necessary to win against one of the best teams in the league this season.

Can’t see Phoenix duplicating the number of turnovers it forced Sunday in 24 and scoring 35 points off them. The T-Wolves will be smarter with the ball as Karl-Anthony Towns and Edwards each committed five turnovers. The Suns were not only aggressive on defense, but smarter in their positions.

Plus, as Booker has said numerous times, the Suns were not only communicating, but communicating during dead ball or free throw situations.

"I don't care about them anymore. Nah, I'm just messing with you."



Devin Booker on Lakers beating Pelicans as Suns needed to beat T-Wolves and have Lakers top Pelicans to get 6th seed.



Booker was rooting for Lakers. Both won.



"Crazy how everything worked out." #Suns #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/xxqPnnUcKR — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 14, 2024

Makes one wonder where this has been all season, but again, this is a favorable matchup for the Suns that looked even better Sunday, but T-Wolves coach Chris Finch will have his team’s undivided attention this week in practice in preparing for the Suns in the playoffs.

They’ll be better starting Saturday, trust and believe that.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) works around Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the first quarter at Target Center.

Can Suns expand rotation, adjust

Phoenix was without Eric Gordon, who sat out with a migraine. He provides 3-point shooting and experience, but this opened the door for Bol Bol to get some minutes.

Wasn’t bad. Four points, two rebounds, but committed two turnovers in eight minutes.

Thaddeus Young saw action too when Jusuf Nurkic got in foul trouble. He had five points, but the veteran forward committed four fouls. The Suns were whistled for 24 fouls in large part to Gobert being a physical presence when Nurkic came out the game.

"You can't make too much of the regular season matchups."



Frank Vogel on facing Timberwolves in 1st round, swept season series. 3-0. #Suns pic.twitter.com/w0brDPSPjK — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 14, 2024

Nurkic can match Gobert physically. It’s a taller order for Eubanks and Young to do the same, but this could be a series coach Frank Vogel uses three bigs to match the T-Wolves. At one point, Young and Durant were in the game together, a move that keeps Durant from having to play the five in a small ball lineup.

Expect Gordon to be back in the rotation when ready to return. Royce O’Neale and Eubanks are solidified, but could Vogel play Eubanks and Young in shorter bursts and Bol get spot minutes?

Vogel will likely stick with the eight-man rotation of Gordon, O’Neale and Eubanks as he’s increasing the minutes for Durant (38 Sunday), Beal (38) and Booker (36).

Denver went to an eight-man rotation in its run to a championship last season. It’s championship proven, but having Bol and Young as options may very well come in handy in this series when considering the size the T-Wolves can put out there with Towns, Gobert and Naz Reid.

Have opinions about the current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @DuaneRankin.

