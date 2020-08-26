Bradley Beal commends Kenny Smith for walking off TNT set in solidarity with NBA players

Following the news that all three NBA games slated for Wednesday were postponed after the Bucks decided not to take the court as a way to protest social injustice, TNT analyst Kenny Smith made the decision to stand in solidarity with the players and walked off the Inside the NBA set.

"As a Black man and as a former player, I think its best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight," Smith said.

Smith's decision resonated with Wizards star Bradley Beal, who took to Twitter to show his support for the former Houston Rockets guard.

"Damn right Kenny Smith!" Beal tweeted.

The Bucks decided not to take the floor for their Game 5 playoff matchup versus the Orlando Magic to show support for Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot seven times in his back by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Officers were attempting to arrest Blake over a domestic violence dispute. The entire incident was captured on video.

Shortly after the Bucks made it clear they wouldn't be playing on Wednesday, the two other games scheduled for the evening were also postponed.

The NBA has devoted many resources during its season restart to enacting social change in America. 'Black Lives Matter' is printed on the court, while players were given the choice to have social justice statements on the back of their jerseys.

However, after the Blake incident, another example of police brutality in America, the players decided to take another stand and not play. The future of the 2019-20 NBA season remains uncertain.

