Bradley Beal with the big dunk

The 35-year-old addressed rumors about his frustration in Phoenix.
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
Tagovailoa had entered the transfer portal in the hopes of continuing his college football career at a new school.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Which quarterback would you pick for the rest of the playoffs?
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
Ever since a heated exchange with Rory McIlroy in which he was allegedly told to "just play better," Grayson Murray has done just that.
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
Jorge Martin analyzes 10 NFL players who suffered serious injuries this season, and projects their timeline to play in 2024.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
In today's edition: Nick Saban retires, Pete Carroll gets canned, more upsets in college hoops, Shohei Ohtani vs. the California Tax Board, and more.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
Detroit had an injury scare with its rookie tight end in Week 18.
Six of the top 11 teams in the country have now lost to unranked teams in the last 48 hours.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.