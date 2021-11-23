Bradley Beal with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets
Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/22/2021
Daniel Gafford (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/22/2021
The Wizards are stopping opponents in 1-on-1 defense as well as any team in the league. That wasn't the case last year.
Terry Rozier hit the dagger at the end of the game to seal the victory, the Hornets’ second over Washington in six days.
When Terry McLaurin scored against the Panthers, he decided to celebrate by showing love to Chase Young.
Kevin Durant returned to Brooklyn’s lineup and scored 27 points, James Harden added 14 points and a season-high 14 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112 on Monday night.
LeBron looks like he tries to say it was an accident when it happened.
Shumpert is the 12th athlete to win the show, and the first NBA player.
LeBron James should be suspended for a game, but Isaiah Stewart should miss multiple games, Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN's First Take
The gravity of Steph Curry is unmatched.
Jordan Poole received high praise from five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson.
LeBron James tried to de-escalate tension, so will likely receive a one-game ban. Isaiah Stewart's ban will be longer since he couldn't be placated.
The Sixers are still looking for a Ben Simmons deal, and one interesting option popped up over the weekend - at least, kind of. By Adam Hermann
Jordan Poole and Kevin Durant are the only two Warriors players to have ever achieved this unique stat line.
Could Ryan Pace pull the plug on the Matt Nagy era midseason?
Peyton Watson and Johnny Juzang led the No. 2 UCLA Bruins to a 75-62 win over the Bellarmine Knights at the Empire Classic in Las Vegas.
Myles Turner, who has been with the Pacers since he was drafted in 2015, opened up about why Nate Bjorkgren struggled.
Kings general manager Monte McNair explained why he decided to fire coach Luke Walton after just 17 games.
Dawn Staley’s top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks turned up their defense in the fourth quarter to turn away UConn.
Kuzma's fit got hundreds of thousands of reactions on Monday night.
Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.