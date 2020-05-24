Bradley Beal’s agent: “There are no Beal Sweepstakes”

Despite the Wizards being clear they have no plans to trade Bradley Beal — and Beal saying he doesn’t want to be traded — other teams continue to hover around, waiting for things to change.

The most recent of those is the Brooklyn Nets, who had internal discussions about chasing Beal as a third star to pair with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The Nets could try to put together a trade centered around some combination of Spencer Dinwiddie ($11.5 million), Caris LeVert ($16.2 million), and Jarrett Allen ($3.9 million).

That led Beal’s agent to reiterate Beal does not want to be traded and isn’t going anywhere. Via Adam Zagoria at Forbes.

“There are no Beal Sweepstakes and that’s why he re-signed with the Wizards,” agent Mark Bartelstein said Friday by phone. “Brad re-signed with the Wizards because he wanted to stay in Washington and the Wizards wanted to keep him there.”

Beal signed a two-year, $72 million extension with the Wizards last season that has him under contract through 2022 with a player option for 2023 (the same length of contract as John Wall). Washington’s front office has been clear, the plan is to bring back Beal and Wall, re-sign Davis Bertans, and play out next season. Rebuilding is not exactly owner Ted Leonsis’ style.

If that doesn’t plan out, then next offseason things could be different, but in the short term don’t expect a Beal trade.

