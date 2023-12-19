Bradley basketball losing streak reaches five games with road loss vs. Duquesne

AKRON, Ohio — The losing streak of the Bradley Braves men's basketball team reached five games with a 69-67 loss to Duquesne on Monday night at Lebron James Arena inside St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School.

Duke Deen scored 15 to lead the Braves (6-5), while Darius Hannah added 14 points and Malevy Leons 11. The Braves again played without Connor Hickman, who missed his third game with an injured left ankle.

BOX SCORE: Duquesne 69, Bradley 67

Jimmy Clark III scored 21 to lead Duquesne (8-2), which was picked to finish fourth this season in the Atlantic-10. Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot was coach of St. Vincent-St. Mary when NBA superstar James attended.

David Dixon's layup in the final seconds off a turnover from Leons set the final score for Duquesne. Bradley tied the game at 67-67 on a 3-pointer from Christian Davis with 35 seconds remaining.

Bradley now is 2-7 all-time against Duquesne dating back to the 1939 season. Their previous matchup came in 2021 during the Paradise Jam.

Bradley continues the nonconference season Thursday with a 7 p.m. home game against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Carver Arena in Peoria.

This story will be updated.

