Bradish makes rehab start in Tides loss

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WAVY) — Kyle Bradish went 3 and a third innings in his rehab start with the Norfolk Tides on Sunday. It’s not secret that Bradish was one of, if not Baltimore’s best starting pitcher during the 2023 season. 12 Wins with a 2.83 ERA pushed Bradish into the Ace conversation before the O’s acquired Corbin Burnes from the Milwuakee Brewers.

As for Bradish’s first start with Norfolk, he gave up four Earned Runs and three walks with four strikeouts in the Tides 8-4 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The Tides now sit at 9-12 on the season and are currently 8th place in the International League East. They’ll head back to Harbor Park to take on the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.