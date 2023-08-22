Will Bradford's defense be as dominant in 2023? 3 things to watch for Tornadoes football

Friday after Friday, Torin Brazell and his Bradford teammates watched the shutouts mount.

Just what was that school record, anyway — and just how much more did the Tornadoes have to do to get there?

"We saw a record right there in front of us that we had to take," Brazell said.

After rewriting the school record books and storming to the Florida High School Athletic Association final four for Class 2S high school football last fall, Bradford is chasing a repeat performance in 2023 — or maybe even better.

When Bradford stepped onto the field, whether at David Hurse Stadium or on the road, half the scoreboard usually got to take the night off.

The numbers: Fourteen football games. Nine shutout victories, ending with a big fat zero in the opponent's scoring column.

"That's not normal," head coach Jamie Rodgers said. "It just kind of kept getting more and more fun. Then, our kids started picking up on it and they started asking, 'Coach, what's the school record?'"

Scoring perfection — no, make that better than perfection — is the target for some of the Tornadoes in 2023. They kick off Friday against rival Baker County in a three-team District 6-2S, which also includes Keystone Heights and Palatka.

The goals have grown, too. From wins to shutouts, to three-and-outs, and beyond.

"Years before that, it was where we don't want teams to score on us," linebacker Chason Clark said. "Now, we don't want teams to even get a yard on us."

THE BRADFORD BUZZSAW

Bradford's Chason Clark celebrates his touchdown in the May 25 spring game against Buchholz.

The Tornadoes didn't just smash through their foes last year. They devastated them.

Seven points allowed, total, in the first eight games. Seventeen interceptions. Only 79 points allowed for the entire regular season and playoffs, with 31 of those coming to eventual Class 2S champion Cocoa in a state semifinal that stayed tight until injuries depleted Bradford's secondary.

Going down by shutout were Baker County (21-0), Baldwin (35-0), Middleburg (21-0), Eastside (28-0), Keystone Heights (38-0), Tocoi Creek (27-0), Dunnellon (44-0), Crescent City (48-0), and Eastside again in the postseason (37-0).

As Clark put it, "our intensity rose an insane amount."

"When you play like every down is fourth down," Rodgers said, "that's the way our defense played last year."

REPEATING THE FEAT?

Bradford defensive back Chalil Cummings hauls in an interception against Buchholz in spring football.

Although the Tornadoes must replace multiple starters, like linebacker Bryson Bowen (94 tackles, seven sacks) and C.J. Carn (five interceptions), the defense brings back several of its most important leaders.

Brazell was a wrecking ball off the edge in 2022, with 25 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Clark topped the 100-tackle mark with 14 behind the line. Chalil Cummings snapped up three interceptions in the secondary.

College recruiters are paying attention. Clark started off the commitment parade, selecting Marshall in June, while more commitments are expected between now and National Signing Day.

Rodgers, in his second year in Starke, knows the recipe deep playoff runs. He took Suwannee to the state semis in 2014, then led Baker County to the Class 5A title game three years later. To clear the final four this year, he believes the Tornadoes have learned what it takes to win the close ones.

"What we should have learned last year, especially at the end of the year, is how small the mistake level can be," Rodgers said. "One turnover here, one penalty here can keep you from going to play in the state championship game. And when you get to the end where everybody's good, that's what it is.

"So hopefully, a year farther into our program under our leadership, we're not going to make those mistakes anymore."

Clark said no matter the success last year, the Tornadoes won't be underestimating the opposition come playoff time.

"There's still some really big dogs out there," he said. "They all battle and they all play like us, and they're not going to back down."

TORNADOES CAN SCORE, TOO

Bradford's Dae'jon Shanks (6) rushes for yards against Cocoa in the Class 2S state semifinals.

Even better news for Bradford: The defense won't have to do all the work.

Rodgers is encouraged by the early showing of his offense, which returns most of its starters at the ball-handling positions, including versatile athletes like seniors Dae'Jon Shanks and Jeremiah McKenzie.

At 5-9 and 172 pounds, senior running back Willie Pollard brings modest size but high-end production. Stepping into the lineup in midseason for injured Cincinnati signee Manny Covey, Pollard slashed his way to 1,106 yards rushing with five 100-yard games.

The Tornadoes' kickoff classic against Chiefland on Aug. 17 showed they're still going strong. Fielding starters for less than a full half, they swept away Chiefland 28-6 before lightning halted the proceedings.

"We were good on offense last year, but I think we're going to be more explosive," Rodgers said. "We were kind of a grind-it-out, 5 or 6 yards per play type of thing. This year, we've got a much bigger big-play ability, and I think that'll be a lot of fun."

Also fun: breaking records. After helping Bradford to one school record, Brazell is ready to go even lower.

"Most shutouts in school history," he said of the record, "and we intend to break it again."

