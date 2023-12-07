Advertisement

Bradford vs. Cocoa: What you need to know for Class 2S FHSAA high school football final

Clayton Freeman, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union
·2 min read

Bradford (14-0) vs. Cocoa (13-1)

Class 2S football championship

At Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee

8 p.m. Friday

Watch it: Bally Sports Sun and the Bally Sports app.

Road here: Bradford d. Port Orange Atlantic, 42-0; d. Gainesville Eastside, 28-7; d. Baker County, 43-0; d. Pensacola Catholic, 22-21; Cocoa d. Eustis, 45-7; d. Dunnellon 35-0; d. South Sumter, 34-14; d. Sarasota Booker, 41-3.

Bradford's Dae'Jon Shanks (6) rushes for yards against Cocoa's Dai'veon Parham (25) during the teams' 2022 state semifinal. The Tornadoes and Tigers face off Friday night for the Class 2S high school football championship.
Past titles: Bradford, 1965, 1966; Cocoa, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016, 2022.

Matchup to watch: Cocoa OL Jaquez Joiner vs. Bradford Edge Torin Brazell.

The skinny: Can the Tornadoes get revenge against the team that ended their 2022 postseason? Bradford's near-impenetrable defense -- until last week against Pensacola Catholic, no opponent had scored more than one touchdown against them -- gets the test of the year against Cocoa. The Tornadoes already know the danger of Cocoa receiver Jayvan Boggs, an Ohio State commit with sky-high numbers (86 catches, 1,445 yards, 23 TD) and a 203-yard night to his credit against Bradford when the Tigers topped the Tornadoes 31-21 in last year's semifinal. Add sophomore QB Brady Hart (3,517 yards, 40 TD), sophomore tailback (1,035 yards, 13 TD) and senior receiver C.J. Bragg (960 yards, 6 TD) and Cocoa's offense is loaded with weapons. And their defense is limiting foes to 9.2 points per game, led by edge rushers Javion Hilson (14 sacks) and Davi'yon Hawkins-Ingram (10.5 sacks) and linebacker Dai'veon Parham (124 tackles, 21 TFL). For Bradford, defense reigns, particularly Torin Brazell and Duke Lewis off the edge, hard-hitting Marshall commit Chason Clark at linebacker and all-around athlete Chalil Cummings in the secondary. Clark and Cummings both contribute as pass-catchers, too, on an underrated but effective offense built around dual-threat quarterback Dae'Jon Shanks.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Bradford-Cocoa: FHSAA high school football championship preview