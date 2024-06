Brad Halliday was named in the League Two team of the year for 2023-24 [Rex Features]

Bradford City full-back Brad Halliday has signed a new two-year deal.

The 28-year-old has scored five goals in 88 league appearances since joining from Fleetwood in July 2022.

“It’s great that Brad has committed himself to us for another two years," boss Graham Alexander told the club website.

"He’s been outstanding in his consistency, performing at a great level and maintaining standards that set the bar for the squad."