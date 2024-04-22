Bradenton’s Nelly Korda is the No. 1 golfer in the world. Will she set a new record?

The streak started in Bradenton.

It’s continuing this week in Los Angeles.

Nelly Korda, the world’s No. 1 women’s golfer and Bradenton native, is going for a record sixth consecutive LPGA Tour tournament win at the JM Eagle L.A. Championship this week.

Korda’s scintillating 2024 season started when the LPGA Tour held the Drive On Championship at Bradenton Country Club in January.

After that, Korda took the LPGA Tour’s Asian Swing off. She returned to action on March 21 for the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship in California. That resulted in her second consecutive win. That form continued the following two weeks with wins at the Ford Championship in Arizona and T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, Korda tied the all-time record for consecutive wins when she captured her second major championship. The two-shot win at the Chevron Championship in Texas marked her fifth straight win to tie a record shared by Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05).

Lopez and Sorenstam are World Golf Hall of Famers.

Quite the company to join.

@NellyKorda is on an absolute heater pic.twitter.com/ZcEWAqOvht — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 22, 2024

During the current streak, Korda catapulted herself back to the No. 1 world ranking. She’s attempting to set a new record when she tees it up with the JM Eagle L.A. Championship this week. The tournament begins Thursday and concludes Sunday.

While Korda has torched the LPGA Tour in her last five starts, the top player in the men’s game, Scottie Scheffler, is also on a heater with four wins in his last five starts, including capturing the RBC Heritage in a Monday finish a week after claiming his second Masters title.

“One of the people here asked me, like, ‘Is this turning into a competition between you and Nelly?’ and I was like, I don’t know, man, I think if it’s a competition, she’s got me pretty beat right now,” Scheffler said Monday, according to PGATour.com. “Five wins in a row … it’s pretty special stuff. To win four times in a row and then show up at a major championship and win is extremely impressive. So I’m extremely happy for her.”