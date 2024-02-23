Bradenton Christian names Phillip Spess as its new football coach

Bradenton Christian School hires Phillip Spess as its new football coach on Feb. 23, 2024.

BRADENTON − The newest football coach in the area is also one of the newest resident to the area.

Bradenton Christian School hired Phillip Spess as its new football coach Friday, Panthers director of athletics Cole Hudson announced.

Spess moved to the area with his wife Ruth and his 2-year-old son Thomas three weeks ago from Oklahoma.

“Very new to the area,” Spess said.

It was the area that attracted him to coaching and teaching at Bradenton Christian.

“The area for sure,” Spess said. “That’s always going to be a big part of it.

“The more that we spoke with Cole and other administrations and other coaches and staff members, we just realized how fast and how wonderful the BCS community really is and we want to be a part of it.”

In education for the past seven years, Spess most recently served as the safeties coach at his alma mater Oklahoma Baptist University, a Division II school in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

He coached football, wrestling and track and field on the high school level for the previous five seasons.

“I really think the Lord was really huge on bringing us here and I really feel like I ended up at the right place at the right time,” Spess said. “I’m going to try to build upon what has already been established here and really trying to take the thing to the next level.”

Under former coach Nate Strawderman, who stepped down after one season to become the offensive coordinator at Southeast High, the Panthers finished 7-2, suffering both losses to Westminster Academy of Fort Lauderdale.

“Truly, I like to be very relationship-oriented,” Spess said. “We’re really going to focus on loving the guys who are in the building, the guys who are next to us. Be fundamentally focused with a growth mindset. We’re not worried about goals. We’re just worried about getting better every single day and just doing our best.”

The 30-year-old Spess has done some research on the Bradenton Christian program, speaking to some previous coaches.

“I had seen a little bit,” he said. “I hadn’t seen too much, but I knew there had been some hard times and been some good times. And I know they ended up having a good season.”

Spess has two major priorities.

“First order of business is to build relationships with kids,” he said. “Get in the halls and get them to see me and know me.

“Second thing is to put together a great staff of a bunch of great men who love kids, who at the same time know a little bit about coaching football.”

A substitute teacher for the remainder of this school year before getting a permanent position in the fall, Spess also is the track and field coach this season for the Panthers.

Along with playing four years of college football at Oklahoma Baptist as a safety, Spess was a pole vaulter. He has coached a number of events on the track with sprints and jumps his speciality.

He received his Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education in 2017 and spent the 2017 season at Southern Methodist University as a volunteer defensive assistant before getting into teaching and coaching.

