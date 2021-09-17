Back in January, Eric Fisher tore his Achilles while playing for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Now, he may start for the Colts in Week Two.

Via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, head coach Frank Reich said in his Friday press conference that he wasn’t ready to “100 percent commit” to Fisher starting Sunday’s game against the Rams at left tackle. But Fisher has practiced all week and could make his debut.

Fisher signed with Indianapolis in May after the Chiefs cut him in March. Julién Davenport started at left tackle for the Colts last week, but struggled against the Seahawks’ pass rush.

Indianapolis, however, will definitely be starting a backup at right tackle. Reich told reporters both right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) are the only two players who have been ruled out Sunday. Neither Smith nor Rhodes practiced this week.

Braden Smith, Xavier Rhodes out; Eric Fisher could make Colts debut originally appeared on Pro Football Talk