Braden Smith paces Purdue basketball past Gonzaga and into the Elite Eight

DETROIT − Purdue basketball is elite.

The Boilermakers made sure to stamp that with a dominant second half Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Sparked by a record-breaking performance from Braden Smith, top-seed Purdue pasted Gonzaga 80-68 to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019.

Smith totaled 15 assists, the most by a Boilermaker in an NCAA tournament game and the Boilers won their third straight game by double digits.

Purdue will play either Creighton or Tennessee on Sunday with a chance to advance to its first Final Four since 1980.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) pushes up the court against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) on Friday, March 29, 2024, during the midwest regional semifinals at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

It was over when

Gonzaga led a back-and-forth first half 36-35. Lance Jones put the Boilermakers back in front and Zach Edey scored a conventional three-point play. Ethan Morton came off the bench with 9.5 seconds left and fouled Ryan Nembhard twice, draining most of the remaining time.

Trey Kaufman-Renn then scored three straight buckets out of the half and Purdue was off and running.

Zach Edey watch

For the second time this season, Gonzaga did a good job bottling up Purdue's center for a half.

Stopping Edey for a full game has proved an impossible task.

Graham Ike ended up fouling out and Edey finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds.

3 stars

Braden Smith, Purdue: What else can be said about the sophomore point guard? His assists total is the most by any Boilermaker in an NCAA tournament game.

Lance Jones, Purdue: Jones was the difference maker in the first half, making 5-of-7 shots and scoring 12 points in the opening 20. Jones also helped put the clamps on Ryan Nembhard after the junior guard started hot.

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: The sophomore guard just oozes swagger and hits big shots. Loyer's 10 points all came in pivotal moments.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Braden Smith near-triple-double leads Purdue past Gonzaga into Elite 8