Friday additions to the injury report often lead to players missing games on Sunday, so the Colts may have to go with a backup plan at right tackle against the Eagles this weekend.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Braden Smith did not practice on Friday after tweaking his back. The Colts have not ruled him out for Sunday’s game, but will be monitoring him over the next couple of days to see if he will be able to play.

Dennis Kelly would likely step in for Smith if he’s not able to play.

The Colts definitely will not have defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder). Both players have been ruled out for Week 11.

Braden Smith misses Friday’s practice with back injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk