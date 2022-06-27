Braden Smith has been excelling in run blocking

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Braden Smith
    Braden Smith
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith has been one of the best run-blockers at his position for a few years now.

Despite being drafted as a guard, Smith’s switch to right tackle early during his rookie campaign has turned out to be a fantastic move. He earned a massive payday before the 2021 season and has proven to be one of the best all-around right tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith has graded out as the third-highest run-blocking right tackle in the NFL since 2019.

Smith’s elite movement skills and high-powered motor contribute to his elite run blocking. Even though his arms are listed on the shorter end of the spectrum, he’s used his mobility and hand placement perfectly to make up for it.

Smith is entering his fifth season locked in as the starting right tackle where he looks to continue ascending up the list of starters throughout the league.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Can Jonathan Taylor break the single-season scrimmage yards record?

Colts front office ranked outside top-10 by PFN

NFL won't hold a supplemental draft in 2022

List

Colts' biggest dead cap hits entering 2022

Recommended Stories