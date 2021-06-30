Ryan Ramczyk got his, agreeing to a five-year, $96 million contract extension with the Saints on Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid right tackle in the league. Braden Smith is next.

The Colts are working on an extension with Smith, Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com reports.

That’s not a surprise given owner Jim Irsay said on draft weekend the Colts expected to extend the deals of Darius Leonard and Smith. Leonard and Smith were second-round choices in 2018.

Smith is entering the final year of his rookie deal, due to make $2.43 million.

Smith said during the offseason program that he was leaving negotiations to his agent, focusing only on football.

The Colts drafted Smith as a guard, which he played at Auburn, but he transitioned to right tackle as a rookie. He has started 46 games, including the postseason.

Braden Smith could be next right tackle to get contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk