Braden Schneider with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Pickens continues to draw criticism for his effort on run plays.
DeVito reportedly showed up for free after the shop's owner said that he and his agent reneged on an agreed-upon appearance fee.
Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.
Week 16 offers a pair of scintillating top 10 matchups.
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
Rodgers also said he doesn't think 2024 will be his last season in the NFL.
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
The New York Jets’ 13 seasons without an NFL playoff appearance don’t compare to the nearly two decades of despair that Blue Demons supporters have endured.
In today's edition of Yahoo Sports AM: The Jets make the wrong kind of history, the end of Steph Curry's historic streak, top plays of the weekend, and more.
The season will tip off with four games on Tuesday, May 14, and run through Sept. 19 with every team in action on the final day. There will be a break in play from July 21 through Aug. 14 for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
While a handful of teams clinched playoff spots in real life in Week 15, many fantasy seasons likely came to an end in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the weekend action in Week 15.
One way or another, the end is near for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick this season.
Tua Tagovailoa had another big game, this one without Tyreek Hill.