Braden River High working toward hiring a new football coach to replace Curt Bradley

Former Braden River High football coach Curt Bradley stayed in Manatee County when accepting a new position, taking over the Southeast High football coaching job.

BRADENTON — Braden River High is moving toward hiring a football coach.

The school is “in the midst of collecting resumes, putting a committee together and doing interviews,” according to Pirates director of athletics Matt Nesser.

Nesser hopes to “know something” by the end of next week.

Braden River’s football coaching position arose when Curt Bradley moved across the county to Southeast High.

Bradley coached the Pirates for 12 seasons. He emerged from a pool of about 60 applicants to take over the Seminoles, who went winless this past season.

In his final season at Braden River, Bradley guided the Pirates to a 5-5 record. However, they fell short of qualifying for the regional tournament for only the second time in his tenure.

Braden River had 11 consecutive .500-or-better seasons under Bradley.

The Pirates are the latest Manatee County school to get a new turf field for the 2024 season.

Nesser said he received a “good crop” of applications and “it looks like there’s some real good candidates for the job and we’re excited for them.”

His plan is to have a new coach in place by the end of January.

Lemon Bay High filled its football coaching position Thursday with Jason Mensing, a state-championship winning coach from Michigan.

Other area schools that have openings for a head football coach are Sarasota High and Bradenton Christian School. Bradenton Christian’s position became vacant when Nate Strawderman took the job as offensive coordinator under Bradley at Southeast.

In a statement earlier this week, Panthers director of athletics Cole Hudson issued the following statement: “We will soon begin the search for our next varsity head football coach. A group of BCS personnel will be assembled to begin the process of hiring the next leader of our football program.

Bradenton Christian School anticipates having teaching/staff positions associated with this position.

Interested candidates can reach out to Cole Hudson at chudson@bcspanthers.org with questions and will need to apply online when the position is posted here shortly.

