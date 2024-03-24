Led by 7.1 dominant innings on the mound from sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Lamkin and 2 home runs from junior outfielder Braden Montgomery, the Texas A&M baseball team earned its first SEC series win this weekend

After the victory versus Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon, both Aggies spoke to the media.

"I think it's always more impressive to be able to drive to the back side so I would say the first (homer) was my favorite," Montgomery said. "I was trusting in everything that I've built up to this moment. Being able to see and react to what I'm seeing and I got a lot of fastballs. That's what I enjoy swinging at so it was very fun."

Lamkin struggled on the bump last weekend at Florida but clearly shook it off prior to Saturday's start.

"It was great getting the love and support from my teammates and all of the 12th Man. It was something that was surreal and really cool to get to experience that," Lamkin recalled. "It was not the first time but that (ovation) was extra loud, you could tell. "I'd say overall fastball command (was the difference). That's one thing that coach Walsh told me after the outing," Lamkin explained. "So I took this week to work on that and I think it played out being able to throw the fastball where I want and establish all the plate."

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Braden Montgomery & Justin Lamkin recap Texas A&M's first SEC series victory of the season