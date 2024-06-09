Braden Montgomery injury update: Texas A&M OF expected to miss rest of season with leg injury

Texas A&M baseball picked up the win Saturday vs. Oregon, but the Aggies suffered their biggest loss of the season at the same time.

Aggies star outfielder and potential top-five prospect in next month's MLB draft, Braden Montgomery, exited the contest with what Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle called a likely season-ending lower leg injury following a play at home plate.

Prior to going down with his injury, Montgomery drew a walk in the bottom of the first. He slid awkwardly into home in the bottom of the first inning before trying to walk off on his own power. He was taken off the diamond in an air cast on his right leg.

Entering Saturday, Montgomery was hitting 322/.730/.455 with a career-high 27 home runs.

Braden Montgomery injury update

In the bottom of the first inning against Oregon, Montgomery was waved home after brief hesitation by Aggies third base coach Nolan Cain on a single into left field. Montgomery looked to have lost his footing as he rounded third base and approached home. Video from the ESPN broadcast showed Montgomery awkwardly twisted his leg on the play once he decided to go head-first on the slide, compared to going knees first.

Doesn't look great for Texas A&M's Braden Montgomery. He planted his leg awkwardly as he was starting his slide into home

The Texas A&M medical staff quickly tended to Montgomery, who was called out at home, as he favored his leg. He attempted to hobble off the diamond but went back down immediately. He was then helped off the field by the training staff, in an air cast.

Montgomery was later shown on the ESPN broadcast sitting in the Aggies dugout with his teammates in street clothes and a walking boot.

Braden Montgomery back in the A&M dugout

Here's a look at Montgomery in crutches, who looked to be in good spirits, following the game parting in the Aggie War Hymn with his teammates after the win:

Texas A&M's Braden Montgomery takes part in Aggie War Hymn on crutches:

What Jim Schlossnagle said about Braden Montgomery injury

Following the Aggies' win over the Ducks, Schlossnagle told the assembled media at Blue Bell Park that he didn't know the extent of Montgomery's injury, as he had not talked to the team doctors, but that he believes his star outfielder's season is done.

"Don't think he will be back. I don't know the injury exactly, (I) haven't talked to the doctors," Schlossnagle said. "But yeah, I think he's done for the year."

Jim Schlossnagle provides an update on Braden Montgomery: I think he's out for the year

Schlossnagle also defended Cain and his choice to send Montgomery home, saying "All the second guessers, don't even show tomorrow."

Jim Schlossnagle FIERCELY defended associate HC Nolan Cain, who serves as Texas A&M's 3B coach.



Jim Schlossnagle FIERCELY defended associate HC Nolan Cain, who serves as Texas A&M's 3B coach.

"All the second guessers, don't even show tomorrow. Don't even come to the freaking game."

Entering the Bryan-College Station Super Regional, MLB Pipeline had Montgomery as its No. 8 prospect for next month's MLB draft. According to MLB Pipeline's Jonathan Mayo's latest mock draft, Montgomery is projected to go No. 4 overall to the Oakland Athletics.

Texas A&M now looks to secure the best-of-three series win against Oregon Sunday, which would send the Aggies back to college baseball's marquee event for the second time in three years.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas A&M's Braden Montgomery to miss rest of season with injury | Jim Schlossnagle